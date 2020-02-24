Firefighting planes battle blaze on Greek island of Evia

ATHENS, Greece — Greek firefighters backed by water-dropping planes and helicopters were battling a wildfire burning through a protected nature reserve on the island of Evia for a second day Wednesday, where hundreds of people had been evacuated from four villages and a monastery.

The six planes and five helicopters were concentrating on areas where access to the island’s dense pine forest, which includes canyons, was difficult by land. More than 250 firefighters, dozens of soldiers and volunteers were battling the wildfire that broke out at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

A state of emergency was declared for the area on Tuesday, when strong winds had hampered firefighting and carried smoke from Greece’s second-largest island as far as the capital, Athens, some 75 kilometers (47 miles) to the south.

The winds died down somewhat Wednesday and authorities expressed cautious optimism about the progression of the fire, although it had still not been brought under control.

“Things are better, but … no complacency is allowed and I would ask everyone to carefully follow the orders and directions of the civil protection authority and the fire department,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a visit to the area.