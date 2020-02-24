‘Go Ready!’ equips students for learning

The halls and lunchroom of Hudson’s Bay High School were bustling Wednesday, filled with eager kids and smiling adults.

Don’t fret over your calendar. You’ve still got about two weeks before students are back in school. But Vancouver Public Schools is working to make sure that when that day comes, students “Go Ready!”

The school district hosted its fifth annual back-to-school fair, a blowout event attracting thousands of families. The “Go Ready!” event mixes a resource fair with a medical clinic and adds a dash of shopping center to round out the experience. Students picked out clothes, got a haircut, caught up on their immunizations and had their ears, teeth and vision checked — all for free. Parents perused booths staffed by nonprofit organizations such as Lifeline Connections, Partners in Careers and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, learning about social services, job opportunities and after-school programs.

And because it’s still summer, at least for a little longer, there were free hot dogs and ice cream.

Jan Redding, the district’s director of public engagement, said it’s a break from the chaos of back-to-school season for families, and a reliable place to find most necessities for the season.