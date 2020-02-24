In Our View: Criticism of wind power is mostly a lot of hot air

They are hard to miss and impossible to ignore. They also are a signal of a slow but significant transformation in the nation’s energy production.

Over the past several weeks, wind turbine blades have been making their way from the Port of Vancouver to Eastern Washington. East on Highway 14, south on Interstate 205 and then onto eastbound Interstate 84 in Portland — the blades inevitably induce rubber-necking from local drivers. That is what happens when a truck carrying a 160-foot, 10-ton blade guided by pilot cars makes its way down a busy freeway. Well, that and quizzical expressions that mean, “What the heck is that?”

The answer: An update to Washington’s burgeoning wind energy industry. The port recently received 198 blades from a manufacturer in Italy, and workers are intermittently placing them one-by-one on trucks headed for a PacifiCorp wind farm near Dayton in southeastern Washington. PacifiCorp is in the midst of a $200 million renovation at the farm that includes replacing outdated turbine blades with new ones.

Wind farms scattered throughout Washington — mostly in the Columbia River Gorge and in the eastern part of the state — produce about 7 percent of the state’s electricity. Nationally, wind generates nearly as much electricity as hydropower.

That seems worth mentioning with American Wind Week — at least according to the American Wind Energy Association — having kicked off Monday and with Gov. Jay Inslee declaring a similar designation for our state. It also seems worth mentioning given President Donald Trump’s absurd attacks on wind power.