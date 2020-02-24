Menu
Login
Monday, February 24, 2020
Feb. 24, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

Letter: Rid us of this menace

By
Published:

By now, most of us expect our current president to provide a daily barrage of insults, lies, racist comments, threats, intolerance, and witch hunt claims with absolutely no qualms or regrets with what he says or does.

Any other president from either party would have been long gone after a fraction of the stupidity this man has shown, yet our Republican Senate, the body that has the authority to restrict or stop the excesses of a president, has shown themselves to be virtual cowards. They apparently fear the incredible nastiness that would come from their leader if they criticized him in any way which in turn could endanger their own re-election.

He’s already come close to starting a war with Iran, he has insulted our closest ally (England) as well as NATO and most of the other countries in the world with the exception of Russia and North Korea, both of which he seems to greatly admire. One has to wonder what absurd level of corruption and/or stupidity it will take from him to get the Senate to do their job and rid us of this menace.

We encourage readers to express their views about public issues. Letters to the editor are subject to editing for brevity and clarity. Limit letters to 200 words (100 words if endorsing or opposing a political candidate or ballot measure) and allow 30 days between submissions. Send Us a Letter
Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

Ambrose: Barr was right, the left was wrong
Columns
Korean liquor store. Black neighborhood. A quarter of a century after the LA riots, misgivings still run deep
Nation & World
State trust lands arrangements under attack from all sides
Northwest

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines