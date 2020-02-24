Letter: Rid us of this menace

By now, most of us expect our current president to provide a daily barrage of insults, lies, racist comments, threats, intolerance, and witch hunt claims with absolutely no qualms or regrets with what he says or does.

Any other president from either party would have been long gone after a fraction of the stupidity this man has shown, yet our Republican Senate, the body that has the authority to restrict or stop the excesses of a president, has shown themselves to be virtual cowards. They apparently fear the incredible nastiness that would come from their leader if they criticized him in any way which in turn could endanger their own re-election.

He’s already come close to starting a war with Iran, he has insulted our closest ally (England) as well as NATO and most of the other countries in the world with the exception of Russia and North Korea, both of which he seems to greatly admire. One has to wonder what absurd level of corruption and/or stupidity it will take from him to get the Senate to do their job and rid us of this menace.