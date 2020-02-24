Letter: Thanks for bicycle outing

Kudos to the New Heights Church for their recent Ride Around New Heights, a free bicycle ride with snack stops at each of their churches in Battle Ground and Vancouver. Riders could opt to take a cue sheet and head out at their own pace or follow a ride leader for the 48-mile loop or the shorter 34-miler. Most bicycle riders like to chow down and there was plenty of opportunity at each stop including nuts, candy, fruits, donuts, hard-boiled eggs, cheese and crackers, Nutella sammies and even a barbecue at the end of the ride. Many thanks to organizer Sally Butts, her many volunteers, and New Heights. If they offer it next summer, I highly recommend it.
We encourage readers to express their views about public issues. Letters to the editor are subject to editing for brevity and clarity. Limit letters to 200 words (100 words if endorsing or opposing a political candidate or ballot measure) and allow 30 days between submissions. Send Us a Letter
CommentsPlease take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines