Letter: Thanks for bicycle outing

Kudos to the New Heights Church for their recent Ride Around New Heights, a free bicycle ride with snack stops at each of their churches in Battle Ground and Vancouver. Riders could opt to take a cue sheet and head out at their own pace or follow a ride leader for the 48-mile loop or the shorter 34-miler. Most bicycle riders like to chow down and there was plenty of opportunity at each stop including nuts, candy, fruits, donuts, hard-boiled eggs, cheese and crackers, Nutella sammies and even a barbecue at the end of the ride. Many thanks to organizer Sally Butts, her many volunteers, and New Heights. If they offer it next summer, I highly recommend it.