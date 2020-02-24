Menu
Login
Monday, February 24, 2020
Feb. 24, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

Mourners at Chicago funeral remember soldier slain overseas

By
Published:

CHICAGO — Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral for a 24-year-old soldier from Chicago who was killed in Afghanistan just weeks into his first overseas tour.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker were among those who streamed past Spc. Michael Isaiah Nance’s open casket during Tuesday’s funeral at Trinity United Church of Christ on Chicago’s South Side.

Lightfoot called Nance “a great Chicagoan, a loyal friend, a soldier and a warrior.”

Trevor Harris recalled his cousin as a young man with a big appetite and a strong love for his family. He said Nance “died protecting our freedoms. He died a hero.”

Nance and 20-year-old Pfc. Brandon Jay Kreischer of Stryker, Ohio, died July 29 when an Afghan soldier fired on them at a military camp in southern Afghanistan.

Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

U.S. soldier is killed in Afghanistan; Taliban claim attack
Latest News
Mexico farm town prepares funerals after 9 Americans slain
Nation & World
As teachers strike, Chicago mayor to unveil city budget plan
Nation & World

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines