Open house set on Lower Daybreak improvements

Plans for improved trail access and other amenities at Lower Daybreak Park on the East Fork of the Lewis River will be the subject of an open house Tuesday.

Clark County Public Works will host the open house from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the commons area for Daybreak primary and middle schools, 1900 N.W. 20th Ave.

Residents can stop by anytime during the open house to discuss the project, ask questions of county employees, and offer comments and suggestions.

The project, which is scheduled for construction in summer 2020, includes installing an accessible trailhead, multiuse paths, a river overlook and informational signs. The project is scheduled to be complete in spring 2021.

More information is available on the county’s website, www.clark.wa.gov/public-works/lower-daybreak-trail-improvement-project.