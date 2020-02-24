Oregon appoints eight to I-5 Bridge panel

Oregon is revving up efforts on the south side of the Columbia River to replace the Interstate 5 Bridge.

Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney and Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek announced Wednesday they have appointed eight legislators to an I-5 Bridge committee.

“That thing needs to be fixed,” Courtney, D-Salem, said in a phone interview. “I just want to get it done. … That bridge is in very bad shape, whether it’s earthquakes you are talking about or the volume of traffic.”

Courtney said replacing the bridge “is so overdue” and “we don’t have time to play cutesy political games.”

“If you lose that bridge, we don’t know what suffering is,” he said about an earthquake toppling the twin spans, which were built in 1917 and 1958. “We are going to be in a world of hurt.”