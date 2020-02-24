Pakistani PM reiterates support to Kashmiris on Indian side

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan — Pakistan’s prime minister assured Kashmiri people living in the Indian-administered part of the divided region that he supports them in their struggle for self-determination.

In a statement Wednesday, Imran Khan condemned New Delhi’s decision on Aug. 5 to downgrade Kashmir’s status, as he began celebrations marking Pakistan’s independence day.

Khan celebrated the day in the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir to express solidarity with Kashmiris on the Indian-controlled side. In a speech in its Legislative Assembly he warned India against any attack on Pakistan-administered Kashmir to divert attention from human rights violations in the Indian-controlled portion of the Himalayan region.

He said his country has credible intelligence that India could launch an attack and that Pakistan is “fully prepared to respond.”

Pakistan has strongly condemned India’s recent downgrading of Kashmir’s status from a state with some autonomy to two territories.