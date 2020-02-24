‘Poof. No more him’: Longview man pleads guilty to attempted murder

LONGVIEW — A Longview-area transient who police say last March entered a sleeping Longview man’s bedroom and fired at him in an early morning shooting pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree attempted murder.

Preston Michael Carlson, 26, will be sentenced Thursday.

He was arrested on March 12 after Longview officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 400 block of Quail Lane in West Longview. The victim’s mother told dispatchers that her son Michael Erickson had been shot.

Officers found Erickson lying on the floor of his bedroom bleeding from a gunshot in his abdomen, according to police records.

Erickson, 22, told police he awoke to a curtain falling down and saw a man standing in his open bedroom window, six feet away, wearing a white plastic mask and a hood.

That man, later identified by Longview Police as Carlson, pointed a semiautomatic handgun through the window and fired two shots, Erickson said, hitting once.