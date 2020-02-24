Portland mayor decries violence, hatred ahead of rally

PORTLAND — The mayor of Portland said Wednesday that people planning violence or espousing hatred at a weekend protest by right-wing groups in the liberal city “are not welcome here.”

Mayor Ted Wheeler spoke at a rally with other leaders ahead of the event Saturday, which is also expected to bring out anti-fascist protesters. Anticipating trouble, none of the city’s nearly 1,000 police officers will have the day off.

The weekend event is being organized by a member of the Proud Boys, which has been designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The rally Wednesday also featured representatives from religious, police and business groups.

Wheeler decried any groups “who plan on using Portland on August 17th as a platform to spread your hate.” Other participants stood behind him holding letters on large posters that spelled out, “Our city, Our home.”

Also expected at the Saturday event are members of the American Guard, Three Percenters, Oathkeepers and Daily Stormers.