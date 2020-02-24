Menu
Monday, February 24, 2020
Feb. 24, 2020
Private services planned for Ohio shooter, sister he killed

By
Published:
This August 2019 photo provided by the Dayton Police Department shows the firearm used by Connor Betts in a mass shooting in a popular entertainment district on Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. (Dayton Police Department via AP)
DAYTON, Ohio — The parents of the Dayton gunman and the sister he shot and killed will be holding private memorial services.

A funeral home in their hometown of Bellbrook posted obituaries for 24-year-old Connor Betts and his 22-year-old sister, Megan.

There were no details on when the services would be held.

Police say Connor Betts killed nine people in Dayton on Aug. 4 before officers shot and killed him. Investigators say it’s not clear whether he targeted his sister.

The gunman’s friend who police say bought items Betts used in the shooting will be in court Wednesday on an unrelated charge.

The obituary for Connor Betts says he had been working as a grill cook and studying at Sinclair Community College.

His sister was to graduate from Wright State University in December.

