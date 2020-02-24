Probe: Amboy shooter had mental health, addiction issues

“After completing the interviews and seeing Robert’s house, it was apparent he was struggling with mental health and addiction issues,” one report reads.

Snider’s daughter, Darcy Eve Snider, lived with her father, and on the day of the shooting, returned home around 7 p.m.

She found both men dead and immediately called 911. While her father was found in the living room, Rowland was located on the porch with a black Glock semi-automatic pistol near his right hand, according to investigators’ reports.

“When Darcy got home, she noticed Robert lying on the front porch and thought he may be playing a joke on her,” one report reads. “Darcy did not know why Robert would have shot her father or why Robert would have been at the house.”

The crime scene investigation indicated a struggle had ensued between Vernon Snider and Rowland in the living room. Snider appeared to have suffered additional gunshot wounds after falling to the ground, the reports state.