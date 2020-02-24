Ricotta toast nice alternative to avocado

Ricotta toast seems to be having a moment right now. It keeps cropping up on my Instagram feed, on restaurant menus and, frankly, in my own thoughts when I ponder what I am hankering for at breakfast time or for an afternoon snack.

There are so many possibilities that can be launched from the simple base of creamy ricotta cheese smeared onto toasted bread, ideally just-toasted so the residual heat of it warms the cheese a little. You could use any bread you like, but the one I dream about when I’m in a ricotta toast revelry is dark and chewy with visible kernels of grain, nuts and seeds.

In this summery recipe, the ricotta gets a layer of ripe peach slices, a drizzle of honey, a sprinkle of pistachios, some fresh thyme leaves and a finishing pinch of flaky salt. It’s a mouthwatering, sweet-savory combination that’s a welcomed break from the usual avocado toast, but similarly nourishing. No wonder I can’t get it off my mind.

Ricotta Toasts With Peaches and Pistachios

4 servings

3 tablespoons unsalted shelled pistachios

4 slices crusty, textured, whole grain bread, such as from a “health” loaf ( 1/2 -inch thick slices, about 1 1/4 ounce each)