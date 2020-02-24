Ruling: New Oregon death penalty rules affect old cases

SALEM, Ore. — A recent opinion from the Oregon Department of Justice that a former death row inmate cannot be sentenced to death upon retrial because of a new law curbing the use of the death penalty has the state’s prosecutors working to determine how many murder cases might be affected.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Benjamin Gutman, Oregon’s solicitor general, wrote the email to prosecutors, which was distributed Friday and later obtained by the newspaper.

Gutman said the issue came up during the agency’s review of a Washington County trial court ruling last week involving Martin Allen Johnson who authorities say raped and murdered a 15-year-old Tigard girl in 1998 before throwing her body off an Astoria bridge.

As soon as Gov. Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 1013, which limits the crimes eligible for the death penalty, Johnson’s lawyers raised the issue of whether the law applies to their client. Circuit Judge Eric Butterfield determined that Johnson’s crime no longer qualifies as aggravated murder under the new law and therefore he isn’t eligible for the death penalty.

“I know that I have had conversations with many of you in which I suggested otherwise but after careful review of the issue . we have concluded that we don’t have a plausible basis for an appeal,” Gutman wrote.