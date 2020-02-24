Singletary: Withholding tool will help you pay right tax amount

Michelle Singletary welcomes comments and column ideas. Reach her in care of The Washington Post, 1150 15th St. N.W., Washington, DC 20071; or singletarym@washpost.com. Photo

This year’s tax season was one of angst and anger.

Many folks were distraught that they owed the IRS money. Others were disappointed that their refunds were significantly less than in previous years.

Many people were not happy with the changes ushered in under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Although the law nearly doubled the standard deduction, it also removed personal exemptions and limited or discontinued other popular deductions. For instance, the total combined deduction for sales, property, state and local taxes is now limited to $10,000 (or $5,000 if married and filing separately).

Just before this past April’s tax deadline, a Gallup poll found that 43 percent of Americans weren’t sure how the new law would affect their taxes.

Under the new tax law, the Department of the Treasury was tasked with establishing new federal tax-withholding tables, which are published by the IRS. Employers use the tables to determine how much tax to withhold from an employee’s paycheck.

The IRS did issue revised withholding tables in early 2018, but because the tax cuts were spread out in people’s paychecks over the year — in amounts apparently not significant enough for them to notice — many folks were shocked at the bottom line of their tax return. The hashtag #TaxScamStories trended on Twitter at one point.