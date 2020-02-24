Solar project pays off for Clark Public Utilities investors

For Peter Greenfield, investing money in Clark Public Utilities’ community solar project was a “no-brainer.”

More than four years ago, the Vancouver resident spotted an item in his utility bill seeking investors for a solar project. Customers would receive state incentive checks and credits on their electricity bills.

Greenfield said his eagerness was partially based on the forecasted 60 percent return on investment after five years.

“Even though the estimates were a little optimistic and the state rebates were not quite as high, they are still very, very high,” he said. “If that were not enough, we also received payment for the electricity that our share generates.”

For every $100 put into the project, investors have received incentive checks for nearly $30, plus energy credits worth about $2.