Spicy cucumber slushie the best drink for the pool

Whether it’s on the deck or floating in an inflatable octopus, summer pool time is made exponentially better with a drink in hand. Sure, you could crack open a can of boring old beer, be a rose-all-day cliche, or venture into the bubbly waters of hard seltzer and CBD-infused alternatives, but no, what you really want is a vibrant poolside potable-something to keep you lively as you waste away the afternoon. It’s time to break out the blender.

“Frozen drinks are fun, accessible to make, and easy to drink, but at the same time feel indulgent,” says Shannon Mustipher, spirits educator and author of “Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails.” And on a hot, hot day they’re what summer is all about.

With only four ingredients, the Spicy Swimsuit is a fruity and refreshing concoction with enough complexity to keep you entertained while not overwhelming your culinary abilities. The Ancho Reyes delivers a kick without overpowering, while fresh cucumber acts as a cool counterpoint to the spicy Mexican chile liqueur’s slightly smoky, piquant notes. Pineapple juice supplies sweetness and a lush texture.

On that note, don’t be afraid of the simple syrup here, even with the other sweet ingredients — the extra dilution and chill from the melting, crushed ice lessens our perception of sweetness, so dial it up.

Spicy Swimsuit

Serves 3-4

10 oz. Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur

8 oz. pineapple juice, fresh or store-bought

4.5 oz. simple syrup (see below)

Half cucumber, de-seeded

Combine all ingredients in a blender, and blend on medium for 5 seconds, until the cucumber is liquefied. Add 6 cups of ice, and blend on medium for 30 seconds. Pour into unbreakable tumblers. Garnish with a wheel of cucumber, and serve with a bubble tea straw.