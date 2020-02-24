Summer dessert is deceptively simple

In her new cookbook, “Every Day Is Saturday,” Sarah Copeland’s goal is to bring a weekend-cook mentality to weekday meals. Copeland is the former food editor for Real Simple magazine and a nutrition educator. She’s no stranger to a hectic work schedule, so she had to develop strategies for feeding her family all week.

“The food we created for Real Simple had to be, above all, simple,” she writes in the cookbook’s introduction. “So I flexed my simpler muscle at home, too, making things that did double duty, feeding us now and later. … I learned to use the weekend to feed and nurture my soul — and my family — for the whole week.”

She says this gorgeous make-ahead summer dessert from the book is “technically a semifreddo (an easier homemade ice cream substitute that slices beautifully) — but no one needs to know that.”

Raspberry Ripple Ice Cream Cake

Serves 6 to 8

10 chocolate wafer cookies, finely crushed (about ½ cup)