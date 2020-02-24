Teen sentenced in fatal Hazel Dell shooting

A 16-year-old boy charged in the death of another teenager during a botched drug robbery in a Hazel Dell parking lot in December was sentenced Tuesday.

Tristan Alexander Cienfuegos was ordered to remain behind bars until he’s 21.

Superior Court Commissioner Dayann Liebman imposed the sentence on Cienfuegos, who pleaded guilty to a single count of first-degree murder in Clark County Juvenile Court.

Cienfuegos originally faced charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Two co-defendants, Terrance J. Busby and Oriley J. Huynh, 17 and 15 respectively at the time of their arrests, were similarly charged in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Gage Allan Kiser.

Busby was convicted of first-degree robbery and sentenced to a range of three and a half to six years in a juvenile facility. Huynh has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 11, Deputy Prosecutor Kristine Foerster said, at which a judge will decide whether his case should remain in juvenile court or be moved to adult court.