Tennessee convict set to face judge after escape, capture

RIPLEY, Tenn. — A Tennessee convict accused of killing a corrections administrator and driving away from prison on a tractor is going back before a judge Wednesday.

Curtis Ray Watson is scheduled to appear in a Tennessee court for arraignment on charges including murder and aggravated sexual battery in the killing of 64-year-old Debra Johnson.

Authorities say the 44-year-old Watson was on lawn mowing duty at West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Aug. 7 when he went to Johnson’s home on the prison grounds and killed her. Authorities say Watson then escaped on a tractor, which was later found near the prison.

Phone records show Johnson was talking on the phone at 8:10 a.m., just 20 minutes before corrections workers saw Watson in a golf cart at her house, according to an affidavit. He drove away from the prison sometime between 9 and 10 a.m. on a tractor, the affidavit says. He was discovered missing at 11 a.m.

Authorities arrested him four days later after he was recorded on surveillance cameras outside a home in Henning, 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the prison.