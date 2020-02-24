Two displaced after Vancouver house fire

Two people were displaced after a house fire Tuesday night in Vancouver.

Crews were dispatched at 7:51 p.m. to 708 N.E. 97th Ave. On the way there, the first arriving crew noticed a large column of smoke and added two engines, Vancouver Fire Capt. Pete Adams said.

Once on scene, fire personnel spotted a shed engulfed in flames in the back of the property. The fire also spread to the attic of the one-story home.

Crews extended a water hose into the main part of the house and removed wallboard from the ceiling, allowing access to the “well-involved” attic, Adams said.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes, Adams said. No injuries were reported.

A portion of Northeast 97th Avenue was temporarily shut down during the incident.

The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause as well as the extent of the financial damages.