Monday, February 24, 2020
Feb. 24, 2020
Two displaced after Vancouver house fire

By , Columbian breaking news reporter
Published:

Two people were displaced after a house fire Tuesday night in Vancouver.

Crews were dispatched at 7:51 p.m. to 708 N.E. 97th Ave. On the way there, the first arriving crew noticed a large column of smoke and added two engines, Vancouver Fire Capt. Pete Adams said.

Once on scene, fire personnel spotted a shed engulfed in flames in the back of the property. The fire also spread to the attic of the one-story home.

Crews extended a water hose into the main part of the house and removed wallboard from the ceiling, allowing access to the “well-involved” attic, Adams said.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes, Adams said. No injuries were reported.

A portion of Northeast 97th Avenue was temporarily shut down during the incident.

The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause as well as the extent of the financial damages.

Central VancouverHouse fire
Columbian breaking news reporter
