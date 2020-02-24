Vancouver-based Burgerville adds holiday pay for employees

Vancouver-based fast food chain Burgerville announced Wednesday that it will implement new holiday pay rates for employees at its 41 restaurants.

Beginning Labor Day, Sept. 2, Burgerville staff who work on Labor Day, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July will receive 1.5 times their usual pay rate, the company said in a press release. The holiday pay rate also applies on National Cheeseburger Day, which is Sept. 18.

Employees who work on Thanksgiving Eve or Christmas Eve will receive double pay, and employees at the chain’s Portland International Airport location will now receive double pay for working on Thanksgiving and Christmas instead of the previous standard of 1.5 times pay. All other Burgerville locations are closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The move comes one week after the Burgerville Workers Union announced that it had filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge against Burgerville, accusing the company of bad-faith bargaining.

The union is seeking $5-per-hour raises for hourly employees but in a Facebook post wrote that Burgerville’s most recent proposal was a 13-cent raise. Company and union representatives were scheduled to meet for another bargaining session on Aug. 7, according to the union’s Facebook page, but the union said Burgerville made a last-second request to delay the meeting.