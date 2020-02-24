Westneat: In voters’ eyes, Seattle not dying

Danny Westneat is a columnist for the Seattle Times. Photo

Politics in Seattle was said to be at a crossroads, with this election hyped as a chance for a once-in-a-generation change in direction.

But sometimes at a crossroads you don’t veer right or left. You just end up going straight.

That’s the general take-away from primary election returns last week for the Seattle City Council. The hype fizzled. It wasn’t a backlash — at least not as sweeping as the critics and the hundreds of thousands of dollars of attack mailers had banked on.

The biggest overall winner is … the status quo?

Yep, after all that drama, we may end more or less back where we started — before the uprising over the head tax, before Seattle was declared to be dying, before Amazon started pouring money into local politics in an effort to blunt its activist, left-wing bent.

Socialist Councilmember Kshama Sawant is in trouble. In early returns she was getting only about a third of the vote, which is terrible for an incumbent. No incumbent in recent memory has survived a primary showing that low, so the days on the council for the crusader for rent control and taxes on big business could be numbered. That alone would mark a change for the council, as Sawant, and her activism, have been a potent force pulling the entire body to the left.