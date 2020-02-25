ACT loses college entrance exams for 40 students in state

SEATTLE — Forty Washington students who took the ACTs at the beginning of the summer are scrambling for answers after learning their tests were lost in the mail.

“It’s tremendously frustrating,” said Brian Kirk, whose daughter took the four-hour-long college entrance exam June 8 at Everett’s Mariner High School. “She’s trying not to think about it … This is potentially altering the trajectory of kids’ lives.”

It’s not an isolated incident. Earlier this year, 440 ACT tests from North Carolina also got lost in the mail. In 2017, 125 California exams went missing. The year before that, 53 in New York.

Kirk said his daughter, a rising Kamiak High School senior whose first-choice school is Occidental College in Los Angeles, received an email from ACT officials earlier this week, notifying her that the exam she had taken never arrived at the ACT’s scoring center.

ACT spokesman Ed Colby confirmed Thursday that the test coordinator at Mariner mailed the exams back to the organization’s Iowa headquarters through FedEx, but they still haven’t arrived.