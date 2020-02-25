Autopsy: Colorado man killed by police shot 3 times in back

DENVER — A black man was running from Colorado police officers when they shot him three times in the back and he collapsed on a street, according to footage from cameras worn by police and an autopsy report released Thursday.

The Colorado Springs Police Department released the video nearly two weeks after the death of 19-year-old De’Von Bailey, following calls from his family for the footage to be made public.

Attorneys for Bailey’s family separately released the autopsy report by the El Paso County coroner’s office.

Bailey’s death came as law enforcement agencies across the country are under scrutiny for the killing of black men. It has prompted several protests in Colorado Springs, including one heated rally that ended when police arrested two bail bondsmen who they said arrived on motorcycles and drew guns after a scuffle with protesters.

Police previously said an officer shot Bailey on Aug. 3 after he reached for a gun.