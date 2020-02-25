Menu
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Feb. 25, 2020
Blast at Albany manufacturing plant injures 2 workers

ALBANY, Ore. — Authorities say two employees at a manufacturing business in Albany were injured in an explosion.

The Statesman Journal reported Albany Fire Department and Tangent Rural Fire District responded to a fire at Selmet Inc. just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

The two injured Selmet employees were taken to Albany General Hospital. Authorities say one was released and the other was flown by helicopter to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland in critical condition.

Albany Fire Department spokeswoman Sandy Roberts says crews extinguished the fire and determined the area was free of chemical hazards.

Selmet is a titanium casting manufacturer for aerospace parts.

