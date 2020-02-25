Clark County Fair Results, Aug. 10

Aug. 10

Daily Agricultural and Educational Display Awards

Farm Bureau, Agriculture and Education Winner.

Bee Barn, Educational Display Award.

4-H Dairy, Agricultural – Special Award.

4-H Horse – Junior Performance

Novice Fitting and Showing

Champion, Addison Miller, Battle Ground.

Reserve Champion, Grace Styx, Ridgefield.

Novice Hunt Seat

Champion, Addison Miller, Battle Ground.

Reserve Champion, Evie Schubach, Vancouver.

Novice Stock Seat

Champion, Addison Miller, Battle Ground.

Reserve Champion, Susannah Nedich, Battle Ground.

Novice Trail

Champion, Grace Styx, Ridgefield.

Reserve Champion, Michelle Robbibaro, Vancouver.

Fitting and Showing

Champion, Julianna Lynch, Vancouver.

Reserve Champion, Megan Truman, Yacolt.

Bareback

Champion, Megan Truman, Yacolt.

Reserve Champion, Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver.

Hunt Seat

Champion, Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver.

Reserve Champion, Julianna Lynch, Vancouver.

Saddle Seat

Champion, Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver.

Stock Seat

Champion, Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver.

Reserve Champion, Julianna Lynch, Vancouver.

Trail

Champion, Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver.

Reserve Champion, Olivia Alvord, Vancouver.

Hunter Hack

Champion, Mackenzie Domingos, Brush Prairie.

Reserve Champion, Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver.

Disciplined Rail – Hunt Seat

Champion, Julianna Lynch, Vancouver.

Reserve Champion, Olivia Alvord, Vancouver.

Disciplined Rail – Stock Seat

Champion, Julianna Lynch, Vancouver.

Reserve Champion, Taryn Egan, Vancouver.

4-H Kitchen

Pies, Blue, Nicole Hayes, Vancouver.

Lunch on the Go, Blue, Rielei Polka, Camas.

Participation, Hastin Polka, Camas.

Quick to Fix, Red, Rykker Polka, Camas.

Blue, Marah Klemz, Battle Ground.

4-H Dogs

Senior Showmanship

Grand Champion, Megan Dollar, Vancouver.

Reserve Grand Champion, Taylor Rhodig, Washougal.

Special Awards

Sierra Story, Vancouver.

Jordan Wilkinson, La Center.

Madison Goetz, Battle Ground.

McKenna Hobson, Vancouver.

Blue

Taylor Carey, Battle Ground.

Julia Griffin, Vancouver.

Ilianna Aguirre, Vancouver.

Alissa Avery, Ridgefield.

Kenzie Barleen, Vancouver.

Sadie Brackeen, Ridgefield.

Mason Clark.

Madison Davidson, Vancouver.

Emily Dodge, Battle Ground.

Ayden Gardener, Battle Ground.

Sarah Jenson, Ridgefield.

Daniella Magnusson, Vancouver.

Morgan Schram, Vancouver.

Gracie Shoemaker, Woodland.

Intermediate Showmanship

Grand Champion, Maddison Barnhart, Camas.

Reserve Grand Champion, Sarah Child, La Center.

Special Awards

Ella Gardner, Woodland.

Tailyr Gromelski, Vancouver.

Logan Guinn, Brush Prairie.

McKenzi Sieng, Vancouver.

Blue

Jacinta Hendels, Vancouver.

Alyse Webberley, La Center.

Olivia Allison, Camas.

Max Anderson, Vancouver.

Brooklyn Baxter, Battle Ground.

Helen Browne, Battle Ground.

Breanna Bullion, La Center.

Anna Denfeld, Battle Ground.

Emily Denfeld, Battle Ground.

Jacob Dodge, Battle Ground.

Sierra Gramm, La Center.

Emma Hagedorn, Amboy.

Kevin Kullberg, Camas.

Maddie McCarty, Battle Ground.

Magdelana Morrow, Vancouver.

Gavin Shoemaker, Woodland.

Joshua Sieng, Vancouver.

Trenton Stevens, Ridgefield.

Evelyn Vossler, Brush Prairie.

Lily Weatherly, Camas.

Obedience

Intermediate Novice, Grand Champion, Tailyr Gromelski, Vancouver.

Intermediate Pre-Novice

Grand Champion, Alyse Webberley, La Center.

Reserve Grand Champion, Sierra Gramm, La Center.

Sub-Novice

Grand Champion, Evelyn Vossler, Brush Prairie.

Reserve Grand Champion, Magdelana Morrow, Vancouver.

Intermediate Beginner Novice, Grand Champion, Jacinta Henkels, Vancouver.

Intermediate Brace Showmanship

Grand Champion, Sarah Child, La Center.

Reserve Grand Champion, Trenton Stevens, Ridgefield.

Junior Pre-Novice, Grand Champion, CJ Lindell, Battle Ground.

Junior Sub-Novice, Grand Champion, Ava Linton, Vancouver.

Junior Beginner Novice, Grand Champion, Addison Thompson, Vancouver.

Senior Rally Excellent, Grand Champion, Megan Dollar, Vancouver.

Advanced Grand Champion, Sierra Story, Vancouver.

Intermediate Grand Champion, Gracie Shoemaker, Woodland.

Novice B

Grand Champion, Julia Griffin, Vancouver.

Reserve Grand Champion, Sadie Brackeen, Ridgefield.

Blue, Daniella Magnusson, Vancouver.

Novice A

Grand Champion, McKenna Hobson, Vancouver.

Reserve Grand Champion, Emily Dodge, Battle Ground.

Blue

Taylor Carey, Battle Ground.

Madison Davidson, Vancouver.

Kenzie Barleen, Vancouver.

Intermediate Rally – Novice A

Grand Champion, Ella Gardner, Battle Ground.

Reserve Grand Champion, Anna Denfeld, Battle Ground.

Blue

Sarah Child, La Center.

Sierra Gramm, La Center.

Alyse Webberley, La Center.

4-H Table Settings

Junior – Blue

Addie Cummins.

Aliza Cummins.

Blakely Gardner.

Jalise Chatman.

Blue, Special Award, Karoline Loose.

Intermediate Blue, Janessa Chatman.

Red, Payton Null.

Senior Blue, Judges’s Award, Jordan Mann.

Blue, Judges’ Award, Makayla Loose.

Primary Awards, Willow and Cecilia Robinson.

4-H Performing Arts

Senior

Grand Champion, Champion, Makayla Loose.

Reserve Champion, Blue, Bridgette McCarthy.

Blue, Bethany Tuchardt.

Intermediate

Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, Catherine Hartrim-Lowe.

Reserve Champion, Blue, Gabrielle Sanseri.

Red

Cora McGill.

Janessa Chatman.

Junior Champion, Blue, Karoline Loose.

Red

Harrison Hartrim-Lowe.

Jalise Chatman.

Evelyn Grabenkort.

4-H Baking

Judges’ Awards

Emily Graham, La Center.

Lucy Crouse, Vancouver.

Evelyn Mitchell, Brush Prairie.

Aaron Pierson, Camas.

Superintendent’s Award

Clara Smith, Battle Ground.

Evan Fish, Camas.

Special Awards

Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield.

Aaron Pierson, Camas.

Grady Gardner, Ridgefield.

Karoline Loose, Battle Ground.

Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield.

Janessa Chatman, Ridgefield.

Rielei Polka, Camas.

Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver.

Hannah Graham, La Center.

Blue

Kate Bias, Vancouver.

Lily Chamberlain, Camas.

Sara Chamberlain, Camas.

Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield.

Janessa Chatman, Ridgefield.

Lucy Crouse, Vancouver.

Addie Cummins, Vancouver.

Aliza Cummins, Vancouver.

Evan Fish, Camas.

Alyssa Franklin, Vancouver.

Blakely Gardner, Ridgefield.

Ellie Gardner, Ridgefield.

Grady Gardner, Ridgefield.

Emily Graham, La Center.

Hannah Graham, La Center.

Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver.

Dayna Hines, La Center.

Collin Horrocks, La Center.

Hadley Horrocks, La Center.

Karoline Loose, Battle Ground.

Makayla Loose, Battle Ground.

Evelyn Mitchel, Brush Prairie.

Faith Peterson, Battle Ground.

Aaron Pierson, Camas.

Abigail Pierson, Camas.

Rielei Polka, Camas.

Trent Roth, Brush Prairie.

Clara Smith, Battle Ground.

Senior

Champion, Evan Fish, Camas.

Reserve Champion, Makayla Loose, Battle Ground.

Intermediate

Champion, Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver.

Reserve Champion, Collin Horrocks, La Center.

Junior

Champion, Blakely Gardner, Ridgefield.

Reserve Champion, Karoline Loose, Battle Ground.

4-H Wool

Fleece

Grand Champion, Reagenne Perin, Battle Ground.

Reserve Grand Champion, Scarlett Perin, Battle Ground.

Champion Showman, Clay Roberts, Amboy.

Ewe Fleece

Champion, Reagenne Perin, Battle Ground.

Reserve Champion, Hope Roberts, Amboy.

Lamb Fleece

Champion, Sharon Clark, Camas.

Reserve Champion, Randi Richards, Ridgefield.

Ram Fleece

Champion, Scarlett Perin, Battle Ground.

Reserve Champion, Clay Roberts, Amboy.

Market Fleece

Champion, Scarlett Perin, Battle Ground.

Reserve Champion, Lane Roberts, Amboy.

4-H Brown Bag

Blue, Aaron and Abigail Pierson, Camas.

4H Rabbits

Rabbit Market Show

Champion Fryer, Hannah Gillock.

Reserve Fryer, Maliea Smith.

Champion Meat Pen, Erin Marble.

Rabbit Breed and Variety Show

Best in Show, Makenna Conner.

Reserve in Show, Kate Bias.

Honorable Mentions, Luke Dahl and Makenna Conner.

Rabbit Breed and Variety Show

2 Best of Breed, Makenna Conner.

3 Best of Breed, Kadence Wiemer.

Best of Breed

Makenna Conner.

Cheyenne Coss.

Josh Gillock.

Cheyenne Coss.

Nathan Gillock.

Alessandra Aiello.

Aquoia Coss.

Victoria Labadorf.

Kate Bias.

Tabitha Gillock.

Luke Dahl.

McKenna Kessinger.

Summer Richardson.

4-H Fiber Arts

Llama Fleece, Champion, Abigail Pierson, Camas.

Alpaca Fleece, Champion, Olivia Labadorf, Brush Prairie.

Rabbit Fiber, Champion, Victoria Labadorf, Brush Prairie.

Yarn, Champion, Reserve Champion, Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver.

Fiber Craft

Champion, Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver.

Reserve Champion, Aiyana Hann, Vancouver.

Special, Madeline Coder, Battle Ground.

Superintendent’s Award, Dario Pfenning, Vancouver.

Prepared Fiber, Judges’ Award, Victoria Labadorf, Brush Prairie.

Winners of the Clark County Fair Passport to Fun Drawing

Grand Prize, Jessa Olin.

Second, James Fleek.

Third, James Butler.