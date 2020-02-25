County responds to four crashes in just over an hour

Clark County Fire & Rescue deployed all of its resources while responding to four crashes in just over an hour Thursday morning. One crash came after an assault and car thefts in Skamania County that led to a Clark County Sheriff’s Office pursuit.
“It really depleted our resources for a little bit,” Fire & Rescue Chief John Nohr said.
One collision, at 10:20 a.m., took place at Northeast 219th Street and Northeast 29th Avenue. A van with Auto-Chlor System, a dishwashing equipment company, rolled over after being struck by a Ford Ranger and collided with a power pole, Nohr said.
All three people involved in the crash were taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, and the condition of the man driving the van is unknown. Responders to the crash were initially concerned, due to the company labeling, that corrosive fluids might have been leaking from the van but found that not to be the case.
Robert Pullman, 72, reported that he was assaulted at his residence 10 miles west of Stevenson nearly seven hours before the crash, according to a Skamania County Sheriff’s Office news release. After the attack, a man and woman, whom Pullman said he knew, allegedly stole two vehicles belonging to him, the release said. After providing information that led to the arrests, Pullman was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the news release.
One of the stolen vehicles was located by law enforcement in a Vancouver parking lot, according to the news release. The crash occurred following a brief pursuit by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Clara M. Rood, 36, and Jasper L. Phillips, 42, — both from the Vancouver area — were taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center for evaluation. They were scheduled to be transferred to the Skamania County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, kidnapping, robbery, burglary and theft, according to the release.
Rood is believed to be related to Pullman, while Phillips is her boyfriend, according to the release. The second stolen car was recovered in a nearby neighborhood, the release said.
Other crashes
About an hour before that wreck, Fire & Rescue responded to the intersection of Northeast 72nd Avenue and Northeast 179th Street. A Chevrolet Silverado and Subaru Forester collided in a T-bone accident, Nohr said.
An elderly man, who was conscious and alert but bleeding from the head, was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Nohr said.
Two minutes after the Northeast 219th Street crash, another one occurred at 12212 N.E. 299th St. A 17-year-old girl driving a white Ford Taurus left the road and landed in a deep ditch, Nohr said. The girl was uninjured and picked up by a family member at the scene.
Finally, at 10:28 a.m., Fire & Rescue responded to Northwest 18th Avenue and Northwest La Center Road. Arriving crews found a motorcyclist being tended to by bystanders, who helped him lean against a guardrail, Nohr said.
The 22-year-old motorcyclist appeared to have hit a curb, causing him to fly off of the bike, Nohr said. The motorcycle came to rest 125 feet from where the man landed.
The man, who had facial injuries as well as leg and hand cuts, was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.
Fire & Rescue sent six units to the crashes, and Fire District 3 sent one.
“It utilized all of Clark County’s resources,” Nohr said. “It happens from time to time.”
