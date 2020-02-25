County responds to four crashes in just over an hour

Clark County Fire & Rescue deployed all of its resources while responding to four crashes in just over an hour Thursday morning. One crash came after an assault and car thefts in Skamania County that led to a Clark County Sheriff’s Office pursuit.

“It really depleted our resources for a little bit,” Fire & Rescue Chief John Nohr said.

One collision, at 10:20 a.m., took place at Northeast 219th Street and Northeast 29th Avenue. A van with Auto-Chlor System, a dishwashing equipment company, rolled over after being struck by a Ford Ranger and collided with a power pole, Nohr said.

All three people involved in the crash were taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, and the condition of the man driving the van is unknown. Responders to the crash were initially concerned, due to the company labeling, that corrosive fluids might have been leaking from the van but found that not to be the case.

Robert Pullman, 72, reported that he was assaulted at his residence 10 miles west of Stevenson nearly seven hours before the crash, according to a Skamania County Sheriff’s Office news release. After the attack, a man and woman, whom Pullman said he knew, allegedly stole two vehicles belonging to him, the release said. After providing information that led to the arrests, Pullman was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the news release.