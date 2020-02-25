Cowlitz County: Kelso-area marijuana producer violating county code

LONGVIEW — The license for an Ostrander Road marijuana production and processing facility may be in jeopardy after the Cowlitz County commissioners sent a letter to the state objecting to its annual renewal.

The county is asking the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board to deny the license renewal for Growpro LLC until the company complies with building and fire codes. The board notified the county that Growpro’s license was up for renewal 90 days before its expiration.

According to the county’s letter, at the time Growpro’s license was first approved and since then, the county has not reviewed, inspected or approved any structure for the facility. Mike Wilson, county building official, said Growpro doesn’t have any permits from the county’s Building and Planning Department.

Growpro could not be reached for comment this week.

Ongoing building and fire code violations amount to “chronic illegal activity” that threatens the public health, safety and welfare of the community, the letter states.

Growpro appears to be violating the county code in about nine different ways, including constructing a building, occupying a building and altering cargo containers without a permit, according to the letter.