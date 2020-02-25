Doctors suspect vaping behind dozens of lung illnesses

NEW YORK — As many as 50 people in at least six states have come down with breathing illnesses that may be linked to e-cigarettes or other vaping products.

No deaths have been reported, but at least a few have come close.

Some patients have likened onset of the illness to a heart attack, and others to the flu. Symptoms have included shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain and vomiting. Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the body apparently reacting to a caustic substance that someone breathed in.

Dr. Melodi Pirzada, a pediatric lung specialist at NYU Winthrop Hospital in New York, said she’s seen two cases this summer — one of them an athletic 18-year-old who almost died.

“We’re all baffled,” Pirzada said. The only common factor was they had been vaping, she said.

Wisconsin health officials on Thursday said they’re seen 15 confirmed cases, with another 15 illnesses under investigation. New York state officials are investigating 10, Illinois has seen at least six, and Minnesota doctors this week said they have four more. California and Indiana have also been looking into reported illnesses.