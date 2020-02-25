Emails show Matt Shea tied to group training for holy war

SPOKANE — Newly leaked emails show that conservative state Rep. Matt Shea has had close ties with a group that trained children and young men for religious combat in Washington state.

The Spokesman-Review newspaper reported that the emails were first revealed in The Guardian on Wednesday, while Shea’s ties with Team Rugged also showed up in a video on Shea’s public Facebook page.

“The entire purpose behind Team Rugged is to provide patriotic and biblical training on war for young men,” a man identified as the group’s leader, Patrick Caughran, wrote in a 2016 email to Shea, a Republican from Spokane Valley.

“Everything about it is both politically incorrect and what would be considered shocking truth to most modern christians,” Caughran wrote. “There will be scenarios where every participant will have to fight against one of the most barbaric enemies that are invading our country, Muslims terrorists.”

The event also would offer weapons training, Caughran told Shea.

“Those who attend will learn combatives, the use of a knife in defense, close quarters shooting with rifle and pistol and how to work effectively in teams of 2, 3 and 4,” according to the email from Caughran to Shea.