Florida leaders move to condemn white nationalism

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida legislators are moving to officially condemn white nationalism, with Democrats and Republicans alike drafting resolutions against hate-spurred violence, but the unity could be short-lived as elected officials plunge into debates over how the government should intervene to prevent more mass killings and rein in white supremacists.

The condemnations come amid an outcry over a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, in which authorities believe the gunman posted a racist screed online shortly before the attack.

Following the shooting, Florida Senate President Bill Galvano, a Republican, called the violence “an all-to-present reminder that we have more work to do,” and he called on a legislative committee to review what can be done to address white nationalism.

Earlier this week, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, a Democratic presidential hopeful, called for a federal “red flag” law that would allow law enforcement to take away guns from white nationalists, if a judge agrees that a person poses an imminent danger.

While Galvano says he’s open to possibly expanding Florida’s “red flag” laws, he told the Associated Press on Thursday that the two issues should be addressed separately.