Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Former Oregon teacher gets 60 years for sexual abuse

SALEM, Ore. — A former teacher found guilty of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

The Statesman Journal reports that Marion County Judge Sean Armstrong on Wednesday sentenced 45-year-old Noah Powers after a jury last week unanimously found the former McKay High School teacher guilty of sexually abusing a young girl.

The trial was the second time Powers faced sexual abuse allegations. He pleaded guilty to attempted sex abuse of a child in 2006 and served time in prison.

His defense attorney Matthew Tracey argued for a much shorter sentence, asking Armstrong to find the Measure 11 and Jessica’s Law mandatory minimum sentencing of 25 years unconstitutional.

