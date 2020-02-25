I-5 Bridge lanes to close for 3 nights starting Friday

Two of the three lanes on the northbound span of the Interstate 5 Bridge will be closed for three consecutive nights starting Friday night.

The middle and right lanes on the northbound span will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday and during those same overnight hours Saturday and Sunday, ending Monday morning.

The sidewalk on the northbound span also will be closed, along with the onramp to I-5 northbound on Hayden Island and the offramp onto Highway 14 eastbound at the bridge’s northern end.

The left lane on the bridge’s northbound span will remain open during the lane closures.

During these three nights, crews will repair and replace overhead signs, replace lights and repair damaged pavement.