I-5 Bridge lanes to close for 3 nights starting Friday

Two of the three lanes on the northbound span of the Interstate 5 Bridge will be closed for three consecutive nights starting Friday night.
The middle and right lanes on the northbound span will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday and during those same overnight hours Saturday and Sunday, ending Monday morning.
The sidewalk on the northbound span also will be closed, along with the onramp to I-5 northbound on Hayden Island and the offramp onto Highway 14 eastbound at the bridge’s northern end.
The left lane on the bridge’s northbound span will remain open during the lane closures.
During these three nights, crews will repair and replace overhead signs, replace lights and repair damaged pavement.
The following weekend, all lanes on the bridge’s southbound span will be closed for eight hours, from 10 p.m. Aug. 24 to 6 a.m. Aug. 25, for bridge maintenance. The bridge’s southbound sidewalk also will be closed during that time.
Drivers needing to head south into Oregon should detour onto Highway 14 eastbound and take Interstate 205 southbound into Oregon.
Washington and Oregon jointly own the I-5 Bridge, which the Oregon Department of Transportation operates and maintains. The northbound span opened in 1917, followed by the southbound span in 1958.
