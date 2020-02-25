Immigration protesters say 2 hurt when truck drives at them

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — Rhode Island’s attorney general said Thursday he is investigating after a truck drove at a group protesting federal immigration policies at a detention center.

At least two people were injured Wednesday night outside the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, according to the Jewish youth movement Never Again Action. The center is used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A video posted by the group on social media shows a black pickup that protesters say was operated by a corrections officer driving up to an entrance blocked by demonstrators. The vehicle stops before again moving forward.

Protesters surround the truck, screaming and chanting: “The whole world is watching! The whole world is watching!”

Democratic Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement that it was unfortunate and that his office was gathering facts.