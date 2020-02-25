Joey Gibson faces charges in Cider Riot fight in Portland

PORTLAND — Joey Gibson has been charged with rioting in connection to a May Day incident at Northeast Portland’s Cider Riot cidery, according to his attorney.

Gibson, the leader of the conservative group Patriot Prayer, is preparing to turn himself into authorities Thursday, a law enforcement source confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive.

“I think it’s a shame,” Gibson said on Lars Larson’s radio talk show Thursday. “This is a complete attack on the First Amendment. I literally stood on a sidewalk and got attacked.”

Gibson told KOIN that he believes the charge is politically motivated and an attempt to keep him from planned rallies this weekend in Portland.

According to The Oregonian, the charge against Gibson comes months after a lawsuit was filed by Cider Riot’s owner, who says Gibson and several other right-wing protesters arrived at his business May 1 and fought with customers, causing mayhem and physical injury to at least one person.