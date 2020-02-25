Man accused in 2005 rape, kidnap case in Fourth Plain Village

A DNA analysis of a sexual assault kit from a 13-year-old rape case in Vancouver’s Fourth Plain Village neighborhood has led to the arrest of a convicted sex offender in connection with the crime.

Pablo Marquez-Garduza, 47, made an in-custody first court appearance Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping. Clark County Superior Court Judge Gregory Gonzales set bail at $300,000, and scheduled an arraignment for Aug. 28, according to court records.

On Oct. 16, 2005, a woman reported to the Vancouver Police Department that she was walking home from a friend’s house when she was grabbed from behind by her hair and pulled into a brushy area near East 33rd Street and Watson Avenue, according to the affidavit.

After the rape, the man ran away while the woman ran to a convenience store at Northeast 44th Street and St. Johns Boulevard, the affidavit said. She used a phone at the store to call a friend, who picked her up before they called 911.

In an interview with police, the woman described the man as dark-skinned; around 30 years old; 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build and dark, wavy hair, according to the affidavit.