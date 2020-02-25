New Oregon law requires drug companies pay and run drug take-back program

Oregon now requires drug manufacturers to pay for and run a statewide drug take-back program, according to a new law that was signed by Gov. Kate Brown this week.

The law allows Oregon residents to take unused drugs back to a pharmacy for safe, environmentally responsible disposal. Prepaid mail-back envelopes also will be available.

The law takes effect in September and the program must be operational by July 1, 2021.

Oregon is the sixth state to require manufacturers to fund and safely manage drug take-back, preceded by Massachusetts, Vermont, Washington, New York, and California.

The law was sponsored by Rep. Sheri Schouten who led a coalition including the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, the League of Oregon Cities, and the Association of Oregon Counties to create legislation that would remove unused drugs from circulation.

“Unused medications are a threat to our state’s health and environment,” said Schouten in an Oregon Department of Environmental Quality news release.