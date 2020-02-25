Nike track shoes sell for $50K

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pair of handmade Nike track shoes from the 1972 Olympic trials has sold for $50,000.

Dave Russell of Sacramento sold the rare kicks in July to the Graduate Eugene hotel, a Nike-themed property in Eugene, Ore.

“They wanted something that would say, ‘This is Nike town,’ ” Russell said. “And here are these shoes that were a prototype before Nike was even a public shoe.”

Russell was 25 when he qualified for the trials in the marathon in Eugene, where the shoe and the Nike brand debuted that year, he told KTXL-TV.

Known as “moon shoes” for their waffle-like bottom, the shoes were the first prototype designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman.