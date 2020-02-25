Ohio gunman’s parents apologize for ‘insensitive’ obituary

CINCINNATI — The parents of the Dayton gunman have apologized for the wording in his obituary that didn’t mention the mass shooting that left nine dead, including his younger sister.

Stephen and Moira Betts issued a statement that said the obituary for Connor Betts was “insensitive in not acknowledging the terrible tragedy that he created.”

They said they wanted to reflect the son they knew and weren’t trying to “minimize horror of his last act.”

The obituary described the 24-year-old as a “funny, articulate and intelligent man with striking blue eyes and a kind smile” before it was taken down Wednesday by a funeral home in their hometown of Bellbrook, Ohio.

Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district in Dayton on Aug. 4 that left nine dead and at least 17 wounded by gunfire. Police say officers shot and killed Betts just outside the doors of a crowded bar.