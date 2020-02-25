O’Rourke restarting White House bid as battle against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke rejoined the presidential race on Thursday nearly two weeks after a mass shooting in his Texas hometown, using a speech in his grieving city to try to overhaul his White House bid and argue that President Donald Trump is morally unfit for a second term.

The former congressman spoke at a park close to his home, saying that what happened in El Paso, on the U.S.-Mexico border, “is an attack on America” and “an attack on our ideal of what America can be.”

He blamed assault weapons and endorsed a federal buyback program for them, but was far more critical of the president for what he called fomenting hate and racist attitudes.

“We must take the fight directly to the source of this problem, that person who has caused this pain and placed this country in this moment of peril, and that is Donald Trump,” O’Rourke said during an emotional, 30-plus-minute address. “I want to be the leader for this country that we need right now and that we do not have.”