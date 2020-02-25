Philadelphia shooting suspect has criminal past

PHILADELPHIA — The criminal history of a man suspected of barricading himself inside a Philadelphia rowhome should have prevented him from legally owning the firepower he used Wednesday to wound six police officers in a standoff that carried deep into the night, authorities said.

Maurice Hill, who authorities say had at least a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun when he opened fire on officers serving a drug warrant, has on his record multiple arrests in Philadelphia and adjacent Delaware County between 2001 and 2012, online records say.

He has convictions for an array of crimes that include assault, perjury, fleeing and eluding, escape and weapons offenses.

Hill, 36, served two stints in state prisons — three, counting a return for a probation violation. He was also hit with a 55-month federal prison term over a pair of convictions for being a felon in possession of firearms.

Pennsylvania prison officials said Hill served about 2 1/2 years on drug-dealing charges and was paroled in 2006, and then did more than a year for aggravated assault before being released in 2013.