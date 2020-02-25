Seager gets Mariners going, drives in three

DETROIT — The Seattle Mariners overcame a slow start and found a way to get past the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Kyle Seager drove in three runs, including two in a three-run third inning, and the Mariners topped the Tigers with a 7-2 victory.

“I don’t think we were ready to go in the first couple innings,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It was a day game and we were still waking up.”

Mallex Smith stole two bases in three attempts, giving him 34, the most in the majors.

“I thought I had a great jump on the third one, but (John) Hicks got me,” he said.