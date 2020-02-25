Seahawks go with Carson-Penny combo at running back

RENTON — After an injury-shortened rookie year, running back Chris Carson spent his second season with the Seattle Seahawks proving he is a legitimate bruiser who can be a primary ball carrier.

Despite rushing for more than 1,100 yards, however, there is a good chance Carson will find himself sharing the workload this season with second-year back Rashaad Penny. And Carson sounds just fine with that.

“We got a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things,” Carson said. “We complement each other really well so it’s just great to have that kind of depth.”

Carson is still going to be the headliner in an offense that is expected to run the ball as much as any team in the league, if not more. But last year’s first-round pick, Penny, appears primed for a potential breakout season as Carson’s complement.

A year ago, Seattle averaged 160 yards per game on the ground to lead the NFL, going against a league-wide trend.