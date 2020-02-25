Testimony reveals chaos that followed Mount Vernon shooting

MOUNT VERNON — In the 20-degree weather of Dec. 15, 2016, State Patrol trooper Nicholas Schureman remembers hearing a bang and seeing smoke come from what he believed to be the muzzle of a gun before watching a uniformed Mount Vernon police officer fall backward.

Video and audio footage from Schureman’s vehicle camera and on-body microphone was shown to jurors Wednesday in the trial of Ernesto Rivas — the man accused of firing the weapon, the bullet from which struck police officer Michael “Mick” McClaughry in the head leaving him blind.

The video and audio showed the chaos that ensued, including yelling, shouts of “Shots fired!” and instructions of how to to best get McClaughry to safety.

Seconds later, sirens began screeching in the background as firetrucks, ambulances and other emergency response vehicles rushed to the scene.

As shots continued to ring out, civilian vehicles — their drivers unaware of the mayhem surrounding them — continued to drive through the high-traffic intersection.