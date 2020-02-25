Trump throws support behind possible Lewandowski Senate run

MANCHSTER, N.H. — President Donald Trump on Thursday threw his support behind his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, who is considering a run for Senate in his home state of New Hampshire.

Trump praised Lewandowski as “a very outstanding guy” in an interview on the “New Hampshire Today” radio show before an evening rally in the state. Trump said he thought Lewandowski would be hard to beat if he decides to challenge Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

“Well, first of all, I have to tell you that I think he would be fantastic. He’s got great energy. He’s terrific on television … He’s a really good guy,” Trump said in the interview. While he said he didn’t think Lewandowski had yet made up his mind, Trump said that, “If he ran, he would be a great senator” and “hard to beat.”

Two prominent Republicans already have announced campaigns to challenge Shaheen: Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc and former New Hampshire House Speaker Bill O’Brien.

Chris Ager, chairman of the Hillsborough County Republican Committee, said he would remain neutral in the Senate primary, but loves Lewandowski and the two candidates who have already announced.