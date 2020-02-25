Vancouver hearing explores overtime pay proposals

Vancouver workers, business owners, unions and business organization representatives gathered Thursday for a public hearing on a proposed set of changes to Washington’s rules governing salaried, overtime-exempt workers.

The changes have the potential to affect workers across many industries, and that was reflected in the audience of roughly 70 people who attended the hearing at Clark College’s Columbia Tech Center building.

The proposed changes would alter several criteria for whether salaried employees can be considered overtime exempt, meaning an employer does not need to pay them extra if they work more than 40 hours in a given week.

The biggest change would be to raise the minimum required salary for exempt workers to a new rate of 2.5 times the state’s minimum wage. The minimum wage is set to be adjusted annually based on the consumer price index starting in 2021. (Washington’s minimum wage is currently $12 per hour, so if the proposed rule was currently in place, 2.5 times the minimum wage would be equivalent to $62,400 per year, assuming 40 work hours per week for the whole year.)

Washington State’s current minimum salary was set in 1976 and is equivalent to $13,000 per year, although the state’s rule is currently superseded by the federal government’s higher minimum salary of $23,660.