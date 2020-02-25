Vancouver Lake placed back under warning

Clark County Public Health has upgraded its advisory on Vancouver Lake from a caution to a warning, after results discovered elevated cyanotoxin levels in the water.

The testing was conducted on Monday. Caution signs are being replaced with warning signs. Vancouver Lake Regional Park remains open. Water in park restrooms and shelters is not affected by lake water and remains safe to drink, according to a Public Health news release.

Public Health advises people to avoid direct contact with all water at the lake, according to the news release. Cyanotoxins can be harmful to people, especially young children, and deadly for small pets that drink the water.

Public Health has been monitoring blooms of cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, at the lake since June 12, and the lake has been closed twice — once for cyanotoxins and once for E. coli bacteria.

Public Health will continue to monitor Vancouver Lake throughout the summer. Signs will be updated as conditions change.