Vancouver Public Schools reaches tentative pact with unionized bus drivers, maintenance crew, others

After bargaining through the wee hours of the morning, Vancouver Public Schools on Thursday announced a settlement agreement with the Service Employees’ International Union, Local 925, on a three-year contract.

SEIU represents 506 bus drivers, maintenance crew, custodial workers, groundskeepers and cafeteria workers in the Vancouver school district.

Bargaining has been ongoing since April. The two sides negotiated through Wednesday night, finally settling at 6 a.m. Thursday.

“These professionals are critical to the operation of our schools,” district Superintendent Steve Webb said in a news release. “They drive our buses; cook and serve student meals; maintain our grounds, schools and equipment; and keep our students and staff members safe. They are integral members of our district and valued employees.”

The announcement comes two days after purple-clad SEIU members packed the school board meeting to urge the board to come to a contract settlement. Details of the settlement, including the cost, were not available Thursday and will be released after a ratification vote. But union leaders said the last sticking point — and the most important — was ensuring the district wouldn’t eliminate employees by contracting with third-party companies to provide services. Neighboring Evergreen Public Schools, for example, contracts with Chartwells Dining Services and ABM Janitorial Services to provide dining and janitorial services, respectively.